Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00
All Saints' Church
Husbands Bosworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Vials
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Vials

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Vials Notice
VIALS Marjorie Winifred Passed away peacefully at Brook House Care Home on 13th February 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Peter. Funeral Service at All Saints' Church, Husbands Bosworth on Wednesday
6th March at 11.00 am, followed by Interment at Husbands Bosworth Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.