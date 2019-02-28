|
|
|
VIALS Marjorie Winifred Passed away peacefully at Brook House Care Home on 13th February 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Peter. Funeral Service at All Saints' Church, Husbands Bosworth on Wednesday
6th March at 11.00 am, followed by Interment at Husbands Bosworth Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More