RIDDETT Marjorie Ellen of Great Bowden, passed peacefully away at The Willows Nursing Home on 22nd March 2019, aged 90 years. Wife of the late Alec, beloved mum of Dave and Mick. Loving nan of Max, Rosie, Charly and Emily. Funeral Service on Tuesday 2nd April at Great Bowden Church at 12.15pm, followed by cremation at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J. Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 28, 2019
