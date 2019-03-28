Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:15
Great Bowden Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Riddett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Riddett

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Riddett Notice
RIDDETT Marjorie Ellen of Great Bowden, passed peacefully away at The Willows Nursing Home on 22nd March 2019, aged 90 years. Wife of the late Alec, beloved mum of Dave and Mick. Loving nan of Max, Rosie, Charly and Emily. Funeral Service on Tuesday 2nd April at Great Bowden Church at 12.15pm, followed by cremation at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J. Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.