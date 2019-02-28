|
|
|
SEENEY Marion of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully on
19th February 2019, aged 63 years. Beloved daughter of Betty and the late Dave. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday 8th March at 10.30am. Please wear Spring colours. Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for Streetwork (UK)
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More