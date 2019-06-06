|
|
|
CHASE Marilyn (Maz) passed away on 21st February 2019, aged 70 years. Beloved wife of Bill, loving mother of Nicola and Karl, cherished grandmother of Sam, Joshua, Becky, Holly and Jordan, sister of Sheila, Dave and the late Bruce. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday 17th June at 12.30pm. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for the Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2019
Read More