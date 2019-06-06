Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Chase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Chase

Notice Condolences

Marilyn Chase Notice
CHASE Marilyn (Maz) passed away on 21st February 2019, aged 70 years. Beloved wife of Bill, loving mother of Nicola and Karl, cherished grandmother of Sam, Joshua, Becky, Holly and Jordan, sister of Sheila, Dave and the late Bruce. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday 17th June at 12.30pm. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for the Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.