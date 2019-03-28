Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00
Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church
Margaret Cotter Notice
COTTER Margaret Jane Emily Passed away after a short illness on 16th March 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of George, loving mum of Malcolm, Michael and Jarrod,
adored nanny and great nanny.
Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church on Friday 5th April at 10.00a.m., followed by cremation at Great Glen Crematorium. The family invite you to wear bright colours. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Bowel Cancer UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 28, 2019
