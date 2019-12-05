Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Lu Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lu Pratt

Notice Condolences

Lu Pratt Notice
Pratt Lu passed away peacefully at The Grange Nursing Home, Saddington,
on 25th November 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Keith, loving mother of Dennis and Elaine, nan of Lauren and Emily. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Wednesday 11th December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -