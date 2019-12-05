|
|
|
Pratt Lu passed away peacefully at The Grange Nursing Home, Saddington,
on 25th November 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Keith, loving mother of Dennis and Elaine, nan of Lauren and Emily. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Wednesday 11th December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Dec. 5, 2019