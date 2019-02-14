Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
13:00
Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel)
Lily Beswick Notice
BESWICK LILY Passed away peacefully on 2nd February 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Stephen and Andrew, mother-in-law of Susan and Michelle, grandmother of Mark, Lisa and Aimeé.
Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Tuesday 19th February at 1.00pm. Informal dress, bright colours. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 14, 2019
