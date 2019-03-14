Home

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
Lilo Cobbold

COBBOLD Lilo Of Elkington Lodge, Welford, died peacefully on 4th March 2019, aged 93 years. Darling wife of the late Peter F Cobbold, mother of Roo, John, Harriet and Sara and a grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Tuesday 26th March at 3.00pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 14, 2019
