Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Leslie Toyne Notice
Toyne Leslie Frederick formerly of Tugby, beloved husband of Valerie, brother-in-law of Caroline and uncle of Josie and Josh, passed away peacefully at Kibworth Court Care Home on the 3rd October 2019,
aged 83 years. Funeral Service at
Great Glen Crematorium on Monday
21st October at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 17, 2019
