WOOD Keith of Kibworth Beauchamp, passed away peacefully at Rutland Memorial Hospital on 4th October 2019,
aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of
Shirley, much loved father of James and Sarah and loving grandpa of Georgia. Private Cremation followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Wilfrid's Church, Kibworth on Tuesday
15th October at 12.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Prostate Cancer UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 10, 2019