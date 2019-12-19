Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
13:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Keith Gilbert Notice
Gilbert Keith passed away peacefully in Kettering General Hospital on 14th December 2019, aged 86 years. Loving husband of Jennifer, much loved dad of Andrew and Ian, grandad of Sam and Matthew, William, Olivia and Phoebe, Josh and Jack and father-in-law to Mónica and Lea. Will be greatly missed by all. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday 10th January 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK Research may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Dec. 19, 2019
