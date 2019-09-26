Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Kathleen Markie

Kathleen Markie Notice
Markie Kathleen Joyce (Jo) of Market Harborough, passed peacefully away at home on
8th September 2019, aged 88 years. Wife of the late Jack and a much loved neighbour and friend. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October at 10.30 a.m. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 26, 2019
