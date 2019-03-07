Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
14:00
Kettering Crematoruim (Edgar Newman Chapel)
Joyce Saunders Notice
SAUNDERS Joyce of Market Harborough passed peacefully away at The Willows
Nursing Home after a short illness on 19th February 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Sid, a much loved aunt of Jackie and Robert and a great aunt of Megan and Anna and
loving cousin of Janet. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematoruim (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Friday 8th March at 2:00pm. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for Multiple Sclerosis Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral
Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 7, 2019
