MOORE JOYCE passed away peacefully on 11th August 2019 at Lenthall House, aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mother of Kathleen and Robert, mother-in-law of Linda, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Wednesday 28th August at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN -
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 22, 2019