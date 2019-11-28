|
Dobson Joyce Margaret Of Ritchie Park, Market Harborough passed away peacefully on
17th November 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Clarence (Clal),
much loved mother of the late Lynn and the late Denise, loving nan of Chris & Hania and "old nanny" of Izzy and Elsie. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Friday, 6th December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Air Ambulance may be sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 28, 2019