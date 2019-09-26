Home

Joseph Tallis

Notice Condolences

Joseph Tallis Notice
TALLIS Joseph Stephen
'Joe' of Frolesworth, died at home on
13th September 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Jeanette and a dear brother and uncle. A Service of Celebration for his life will be held at
St Nicholas Church, Frolesworth on Thursday 3rd October at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for St Nicholas Church, Frolesworth, Macmillan Cancer Support and Hope Against Cancer
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 26, 2019
