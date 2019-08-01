Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Whitlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Whitlock

Notice Condolences

John Whitlock Notice
Whitlock John of Market Harborough, passed away at home on 21 st July 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Valerie, loving father of Dawn and Paul,
grandfather of Douglas and Valerie Ann and great grandfather of Bella, George and Harris. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 6th August at 11.30am. The family request that colourful, casual clothes be worn. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.