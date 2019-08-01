|
Whitlock John of Market Harborough, passed away at home on 21 st July 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Valerie, loving father of Dawn and Paul,
grandfather of Douglas and Valerie Ann and great grandfather of Bella, George and Harris. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 6th August at 11.30am. The family request that colourful, casual clothes be worn. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 1, 2019