TURNEY JOHN of Market Harborough, formerly of Church Langton, passed away peacefully in hospital on Sunday 3rd March 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue and father of Jane and Mike. There will be a Service of Thanksgiving at St Mary the Virgin Church, Ashley on Friday, 22nd March at 12:30pm. No flowers please but, should you wish to, donations for the Woodland Trust may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough
LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 14, 2019
