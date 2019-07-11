Home

John Tarrant

John Tarrant Notice
Tarrant John Harold of Market Harborough, died suddenly on holiday on 26th June 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Kathy, father of Jamie, Charlie, Georgie, Claire and Darren and grandfather of Harry, Wills, Emily, Eva, Brandon, Izzie and Natalie. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday 15th July at 10.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 11, 2019
