Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
13:30
Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel)
John Smith

Notice Condolences

John Smith Notice
SMITH John of Park Drive, Market Harborough died after a short illness on 23rd October 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was kind, genial, ferociously independent, and stoical to the end. He will be much missed by those who knew him. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Thursday, 7th November at 1.30 p.m. Flowers welcome. Alternatively, donations for Cransley Hospice
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 31, 2019
