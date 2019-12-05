|
|
|
SEWELL John Charles of Kibworth Beauchamp, died suddenly on Wednesday 20th November 2019, aged 72 years. Loving father of the late Max and grandfather of Finley and Isla. Much loved husband of the late Susan and step father of John and Scott. Caring brother of Jennifer, loving partner of Janet and a good friend to many. He will be greatly missed and treasured in our memories and hearts. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations for Street League, which brings employment to young people through sport,
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Dec. 5, 2019