Moore John Malcolm of Rothwell, passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 4th September 2019, aged 77 years. Devoted husband of the late Sandra. Dearly loved dad of Bernadette, Hayley and Kevin and father-in-law of Sean, Steve and Sam and a much loved and proud grandad of Declan, Georgia, Brandon, Charley and Noah. A celebration of his life will be held at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Thursday 26th September at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Leicester Royal Infirmary Oncology Wards may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 19, 2019
