Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00
St Dionysius' Church
John Lyddon Notice
LYDDON John Henry passed away at home on 4th August 2019, aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Sue, loving father of Neale and Charlotte, doting grandfather of James, Keeley and Alfie. Funeral Service at St Dionysius' Church on Thursday 22nd August at 12 noon, followed by a private interment. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for Leicester Hospitals Charity may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 15, 2019
