Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Lenney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lenney

Notice Condolences

John Lenney Notice
LENNEY John William Passed away peacefully after a short illness, aged 74 years. We thank Kettering Hospital for their care given at this time.
A Loving Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
John's funeral service will take place at Great Glen Crematorium, on
Friday 14th June 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Pancreatic Cancer UK
All further enquiries c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
66 The Parade,
Oadby, LE2 5BF
Tel: 0116 2710568
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.