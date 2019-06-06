|
LENNEY John William Passed away peacefully after a short illness, aged 74 years. We thank Kettering Hospital for their care given at this time.
A Loving Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
John's funeral service will take place at Great Glen Crematorium, on
Friday 14th June 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Pancreatic Cancer UK
All further enquiries c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
66 The Parade,
Oadby, LE2 5BF
Tel: 0116 2710568
Published in Harborough Mail on June 6, 2019
