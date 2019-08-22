|
HUNT John Eric
"Eric" passed peacefully away at LOROS, Leicester on 18th August 2019, aged 87 years. Adored husband of Kath, much loved dad of Stephen, Tony and Tracey, father-in-law of Louisa and David, loving grandpa of Amir, Amy Tia, Camoly, Josh, Tom, Mirella and Maisie, much loved great grandpa Eric of Ava, Evie, Lillie and Theodore. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Thursday 29th August at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for LOROS may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 22, 2019