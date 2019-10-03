|
FURLONG John Passed away on 8th September 2019 aged 94.
Reunited with the love
of his life, wife Eileen. Much loved father of Gwynne and Nigel and
daughters in law Ann and Maureen. Loving papa to his grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Countesthorpe Crematorium on Wednesday 9th October at 3pm.
All enquiries to W Heighton & Son Funeral Directors, 10 Cosby Road, Littlethorpe, Leicester LE19 2HF
Tel: 0116 2863216
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 3, 2019