Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Heighton & Son
10 Cosby road
Littlethorpe, Leicestershire LE19 2HF
0116 286 3216
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
15:00
Countesthorpe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Furlong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Furlong

Notice Condolences

John Furlong Notice
FURLONG John Passed away on 8th September 2019 aged 94.
Reunited with the love
of his life, wife Eileen. Much loved father of Gwynne and Nigel and
daughters in law Ann and Maureen. Loving papa to his grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Countesthorpe Crematorium on Wednesday 9th October at 3pm.
All enquiries to W Heighton & Son Funeral Directors, 10 Cosby Road, Littlethorpe, Leicester LE19 2HF
Tel: 0116 2863216
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.