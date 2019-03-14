|
DEW John Frederick passed peacefully away on 5th March 2019 at Kettering General Hospital after prolonged illnesses. Beloved husband of Lesley, father of Sarah and Mark and a loving grandpa of Edward. Funeral Service at All Saints' Church, Kimcote on Tuesday 19th March at
12 noon, followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Air Ambulance may be made online at
www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 14, 2019
