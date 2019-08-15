|
Almey John Eric Passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital
on 11th August 2019.
Beloved husband of June, loving dad of Christopher and Simon, Hilary and Angie, loving grandad of Leigh, Carly, Lauren, Sian and Holly and loving great grandad of Poppy, Barnes and Zara.
Funeral service at Great Glen Crematorium on Wednesday 21st August at 1:30pm and afterwards at The Conservative Club, Market Harborough. All welcome.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to J Stamp and Sons, Market Harborough. Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 15, 2019