Pickering Joey Egerton passed away peacefully on
6th November 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of Phyllis, father of Peter, Alan, Dennis and Karen, loving grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral Service at St Andrew's Church, Foxton on Thursday 5th December at 11.30am, followed by cremation at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The British Legion may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 21, 2019