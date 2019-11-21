Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:30
St Andrew's Church,
Foxton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joey Pickering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joey Pickering

Notice Condolences

Joey Pickering Notice
Pickering Joey Egerton passed away peacefully on
6th November 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of Phyllis, father of Peter, Alan, Dennis and Karen, loving grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral Service at St Andrew's Church, Foxton on Thursday 5th December at 11.30am, followed by cremation at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The British Legion may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -