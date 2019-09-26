|
|
|
TOOMS Joan of Stuart Road, Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on 17th September 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mum of David, Marie, Angela, Julie and Michael and a much loved mum in law, grandma, nan, great grandma & great, great grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Tuesday 8th October at 2pm. Bright colours would be welcome. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The Harborough Band may be sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 26, 2019