J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Joan Patchett

Joan Patchett Notice
Patchett Joan formerly of East Street, Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at The Willows Nursing Home on
21st November 2019, aged 95 years. Mother of John, Sandra and Christine and a grandmother and great grandmother. A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at Market Harborough Congregational Church on Wednesday 18th December at 11.45am. No black please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for Lifeboats (RNLI) and Alzheimers Society may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN
- Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Dec. 5, 2019
