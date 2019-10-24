Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Joan Bissell Notice
BISSELL Joan formerly of Station Road, Great Bowden passed away at Kibworth Court Care Home on 11th October 2019, aged 87. Beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mum of Paul and mother-in-law of Louise, much loved grandma of Daniel, Carrie and Rachel and great grandma of Hazel, Tobias and Harrison. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday 25th October
at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Dogs Trust may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 24, 2019
