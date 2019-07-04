|
RANDALL Jean Evelyn wife of the late Richard, mother of John and the late Frances, died peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on 20th June 2019. Funeral Service at Market Harborough Methodist Church on Tuesday 9th July at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for MHA (Methodist Homes) may be sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN - Tel. 01858 462524.
