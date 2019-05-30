|
MARVELL Jean of Market Harborough, passed away
at Kettering General Hospital on
21st May 2019, aged 87 years.
Loving partner of Roger, dear mother of Susan and Trevor, mother in law of Tina and a much loved grandma of
Josie and Daniel. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Private Cremation, followed by a Reception and Afternoon Tea
at 'The Chestnuts' (the premises of
J. Stamp & Sons Funeral Directors)
on Monday 10th June from 2.30pm,
to which all are warmly welcome.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for the Air Ambulance
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 30, 2019
