J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00
Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel)
Janet Marlow Notice
MARLOW Janet
"Jenny" Wife of Terry, mother of Scott, grandmother of Daniel, Ashleigh and Caitlin died peacefully at home after a short illness, on 26th September 2019, aged 88 years. R.I.P. Thanks to Mercie Grace Care team and to Dr Ayton. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Thursday, 10th October at 12pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Air Ambulance may be made online or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 3, 2019
