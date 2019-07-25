Home

OLIVER James
(Jim) The family wish to express their appreciation and heartfelt thanks to all concerned for the many cards, flowers, messages of sympathy and donations for The Royal Naval Benevolent Trust received in his memory. Special thanks to The Very Reverend John Morley for his kind words. To all the staff at The Willows for their care and warmth and to Wendy Hughes and the staff of
J Stamp and Sons for their dignified and sensitive support to the family at this difficult time.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 25, 2019
