J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00
Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel)
James Oliver Notice
Oliver James (Jim) Passed away peacefully at The Willows Nursing Home on 29th June 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of Audrey, loving father of June and Pauline, father-in-law of Mike, grandad of Rachel. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Wednesday 17th July at 11.00 am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The Royal Naval Benevolent Trust may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 11, 2019
