Ward Iris May of Great Easton, passed peacefully away on 24th June 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of Eric, mother of Richard and David, mother in law of Rachel and Jill and grandmother of Simon, Ben, Christy, Matthew and Sophie.
Funeral Service at St Andrew's Church, Great Easton on Thursday 4th July at 11.00am, followed by interment. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Dementia Friends may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 27, 2019
