WHITE Ian Esme wishes to thank everyone for the flowers, letters and cards which have been amazing. Extra special thanks to Mike Grimes for his outstanding kindness and never ending support to us both throughout the three months of Ian's illness. Also to Peter and Lennie, Alex and Lucas and George for all their care, the doctors and staff at
Kettering ICU, Rev'd David Faulks for his superb service and Chris at J. Stamp and Sons for his very professional help at this time.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 14, 2019
