Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
14:45
St Cuthbert's Church
Great Glen
Ian Selvey-Willars Notice
SELVEY-WILLARS Ian of Burton Overy, died peacefully at home on 18th February 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather and a loving dad of Jo, Penny and Chris. Dad-in-law of Mark, Andrew and Lily. Funeral Service at St Cuthbert's Church, Great Glen on Monday
11th March at 2:45pm, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Leicester Diocesan Guild Bell Restoration Fund may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 28, 2019
