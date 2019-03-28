Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
13:30
All Saints' Church
Dingley
Hazel Blissett Notice
BLISSETT Hazel Formerly of Dingley, passed away peacefully on 21st March 2019, aged 89 years, at Peaker Park Care Home. Beloved wife of the late Hugh and mother to Janet and Peter. Funeral Service at All Saints' Church, Dingley, on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at Kettering Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired for All Saints' Church, Dingley, may be sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 28, 2019
