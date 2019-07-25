Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00
Kettering Crematorium, (Edgar Newman Chapel)
Resources
Notice Condolences

Graham Hart Notice
HART Graham Maurice passed away at home on 22nd July 2019, aged 71 years. Much loved husband of Margaret, father of Morey and Maxine, father-in-law of Louise, grandad of Harvey and brother of Lesley. Graham will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium, (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Friday 2nd August at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cransley Hospice may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 25, 2019
