COX Graham of Little Bowden, died on 17th May 2019, aged 77. Loved and loving husband of Myra. All friends are warmly welcome to a Service of Thanksgiving and celebration of his life at St Nicholas Church, Little Bowden on Saturday
15th June at 10.30am and afterwards to continue the celebration at
The Cherry Tree. Donations in his memory are for the Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 30, 2019
