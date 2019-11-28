|
|
|
Stevens Gladys Violet Passed away peacefully at Peaker Park Care Village on 16th November 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of John, dearly loved mum of Jaki & Rob and Sandra & Tony, much loved nana of Callum and Chelsea, and
great-grandma of Scarlett-Rose. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Tuesday 3rd December at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for Kidney Research UK
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN -
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 28, 2019