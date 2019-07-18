Baker Giles I am sad to report the passing

of my brother Giles, aged 86.



Giles came to Mkt. Harborough in 1963 where he started to build boats in the old canal basin.

He will be remembered for

being the founder of

Harborough Marine and

Anglo Welsh Narrow Boats which

he built up to be one of the

largest companies on the

canal system at that time.



He subsequently sold his interest in 1985 Giles spent the last years of his life in Shepherd's Bush, London.

He leaves his wife and two daughters

from a previous marriage.

Giles had not been well for

some time and was in hospital

for the last three weeks.



At Giles's request,

there will be no funeral

or memorial service.

Published in Harborough Mail on July 18, 2019