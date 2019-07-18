|
|
|
Baker Giles I am sad to report the passing
of my brother Giles, aged 86.
Giles came to Mkt. Harborough in 1963 where he started to build boats in the old canal basin.
He will be remembered for
being the founder of
Harborough Marine and
Anglo Welsh Narrow Boats which
he built up to be one of the
largest companies on the
canal system at that time.
He subsequently sold his interest in 1985 Giles spent the last years of his life in Shepherd's Bush, London.
He leaves his wife and two daughters
from a previous marriage.
Giles had not been well for
some time and was in hospital
for the last three weeks.
At Giles's request,
there will be no funeral
or memorial service.
([email protected])
Published in Harborough Mail on July 18, 2019