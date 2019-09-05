Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Resources
Gerard Lumb

Lumb Gerard
(Gerry) of Glebe Road, Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 28th August 2019, aged 66 years. Beloved husband of Angela and dear brother of Dick and Geoff. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Thursday, 12th September at 11.30am. Flowers or donations for Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 5, 2019
