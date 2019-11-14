|
HAWKE (JAIN)
Gemma of Anstey, formerly of Market Harborough, passed away suddenly on 3rd November 2019, aged 35 years. Dear sister of Debbie and Andrew and much loved aunty of Dylan, Caleb, Henry and Annabelle. Special thanks to best friend Susan. Funeral Ceremony at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday, 19th November at 12.30p.m. Flowers welcome. Alternatively, donations for Diabetes UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 14, 2019