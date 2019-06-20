|
NEWMAN Frederick Arthur
(Fred) of Market Harborough, formerly of Horninghold, husband of the late
Jean, passed away peacefully at Lenthall House Residential Home
on 11th June 2019, aged 89 years. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel)
on Tuesday, 25th June at 3.30pm.
No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for Lenthall House may be sent to J.Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on June 20, 2019
