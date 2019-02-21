|
|
|
ROGERS FRANK HENRY Passed away peacefully at his
home in Market Harborough on
16th February 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Mary,
much loved father of Stephen and Kevin and a loving grandfather
and great-grandfather.
Funeral Service at
Countesthorpe Crematorium on
Wednesday, 27 th February at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired for Market Harborough
St John Ambulance Fellowship may be
sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More