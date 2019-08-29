|
|
|
Johnson Enid Elizabeth
(née Monk) passed away peacefully on 20th August 2019, aged 72 years. Sadly missed by all her family. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Wednesday 4th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 29, 2019